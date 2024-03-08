Sifted's Caleb Nelson Named 2024 'Pros to Know' Award Recipient

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Sifted, the trailblazer in Logistics Intelligence, is proud to announce that Caleb Nelson, Chief Growth Officer, has been named a recipient of the 2024 Pros to Know award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE). This award honors executives who have made substantial contributions to improving the supply chain industry as a whole.





"I'm honored to be named a 'Pro to Know,'" says Nelson. "It's great being recognized for what I've done, but beyond that, this is a reflection of the incredible work we've done at Sifted to pioneer an entirely new software category - Logistics Intelligence."

Nelson's thought leadership was a key factor for his "Pros to Know" recognition. Notable features in industry media, his role as the host of the Sifted's LeaderShipping podcast and his recent Carrier Diversification presentation at PARCEL Forum have all highlighted his and Sifted's contributions to advancing logistics intelligence.

"Caleb's expertise in the parcel industry and advocacy for software-centric solutions have helped fuel Sifted's success," says CEO Shawn McCarrick. "His focus on continuous optimization and engaging with shippers has streamlined our platform, boosted our capabilities, and fostered growth."

Recipients of the award will be honored at a special reception at MODEX 2024. They'll also be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 Issue.

About Sifted

Sifted's Logistics Intelligence platform launched in 2021 and is changing how high-volume shippers optimize parcel costs. Sifted's machine learning capabilities transform data from billions of shipments into personalized, benchmarked analytics. Equipped with hard-dollar ROI and unparalleled transparency into vendor performance, shippers gain clarity, autonomy, and control - a tectonic shift from traditional consultancies. Sifted is setting new standards in operational efficiency and multicarrier parcel spend management. Discover more at Sifted.com.

