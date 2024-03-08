DJ One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change 08-March-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08 March 2024 ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company") Directorate Change One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England today announces that Stuart Ormisher has informed the Board of his decision to resign as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Executive Director of the Company. Stuart will continue in his role as CFO and Executive Director pending the publication of the Company's Interim Results at the end of this month. The Board is in the process of making an interim appointment while it initiates a search for a permanent replacement for Stuart's role. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: BOA TIDM: OHG LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 308676 EQS News ID: 1854989 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

