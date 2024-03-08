Anzeige
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495
08.03.2024
One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change 
08-March-2024 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
08 March 2024 
 
 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company") 
Directorate Change 
 
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused 
on the North of England today announces that Stuart Ormisher has informed the Board of his decision to resign as Chief 
Financial Officer ("CFO") and Executive Director of the Company. Stuart will continue in his role as CFO and Executive 
Director pending the publication of the Company's Interim Results at the end of this month. The Board is in the process 
of making an interim appointment while it initiates a search for a permanent replacement for Stuart's role. 
 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC 
became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  308676 
EQS News ID:  1854989 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1854989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2024 11:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
