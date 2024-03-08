Sinceri Senior Living Welcomes New Community in Virginia

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Sinceri Senior Living, a senior living management company, is pleased to announce the addition of their new community, The Vero at Chesapeake. This community joined Sinceri at the beginning of February and is the management operator's first community in the state of Virginia.









The Vero, located in the heart of Chesapeake, offers unique Assisted Living and Memory Care options for their residents. Their prime location in the Great Bridge neighborhood gives residents easy access to the lovely luxuries and activities that active seniors enjoy, including history, fine dining, and eclectic shopping. The area is also rich in natural, historical, and cultural attractions, which the community visits frequently.

The Vero offers many personalized amenities and services for their residents, including:

Daily activities, fitness programs, transportation services, and events

Care coordination, health maintenance, cognitive support, and communication assistance

Housekeeping, daily check-ins, and 24-hour caregivers

Delicious restaurant-style meals, a coffee bar, and a full-service beauty salon/barber

Billiards room, arts and craft studio, and a theater

The building finished construction in April of 2023 and welcomed its first resident to the community on May 22, 2023. The Vero accommodates 138 residents and provides a spacious environment across its 120,000 square feet.

April Young, Chief Operating Officer of Sinceri Senior Living, stated, "The addition of The Vero at Chesapeake community has truly been a rewarding experience. As with any new community, it brings the exciting prospect of growth and expansion. Not only does it mean welcoming new residents into our midst, but also the chance to welcome new team members into our family. This infusion of new talent brings with it a wealth of potential, allowing us to constantly elevate our knowledge and services through the unique expertise of each new team member."

Sinceri could not be happier with the addition of The Vero at Chesapeake. To learn more about the community and all of its services and amenities, check out their website here: https://sinceriseniorliving.com/the-vero-at-chesapeake/

About Sinceri Senior Living:

Sinceri Senior Living is a premier senior living management company that provides services to seniors in 74 communities and 20 states, serving approximately 4,800 seniors across the U.S. Sinceri Senior Living manages all levels of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing communities. From the legacy of its first dedicated memory care community more than 35 years ago, Sinceri Senior Living has built a reputation for expertly managing senior living properties, including owned and managed facilities, with highly sought-after personalized care and exceptional, unique programming for residents and their families.

Contact Information

Missy Day

Vice President of Marketing and Communication

missy.day@sincerisl.com

(800) 254-9442

SOURCE: Sinceri Senior Living

View the original press release on newswire.com.