08.03.2024
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
08-March-2024 / 18:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                         MARGARET SWEENEY 
a)      Name 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
                         CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 
a)      Position/status 
 
                         INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                         IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
 
                         635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument,             ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument             IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction      AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 87,251 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 EACH 
 
                         Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
                         EUR0.993    31,138 
                         EUR0.994    9,083 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                         EUR0.995    10,981 
                         EUR0.996    19,277 
                         EUR0.997    16,733

Aggregated information

87,251 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF EUR0.995

d) - Aggregated volume PER SHARE

- Price

7 MARCH 2024

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                BRIAN FAGAN 
2       Reason for the notification 
                         CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 
a)      Position/status 
 
                         INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                         IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
a)      Name 
 
                         635400EOPACLULRENY18 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument,             ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
a)      type of 
       instrument             IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction      AWARD OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN 35,759 ORDINARY SHARES of EUR0.10 EACH 
 
                         Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
                         EUR0.993    12,762 
                         EUR0.994    3,722 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                         EUR0.995    4,500 
                         EUR0.996    7,900 
                         EUR0.997    6,874

Aggregated information

35,759 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF EUR0.995

d) - Aggregated volume PER SHARE

- Price

7 MARCH 2024

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  308677 
EQS News ID:  1854999 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1854999&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2024 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
