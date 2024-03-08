Piaggio Fast Forward Revolutionizes the Future of Human Following Technology With kilo

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), a leader in smart following technology and subsidiary of the Piaggio Group, announces the launch of PFF kilo, the newest addition to their portfolio of mobile technology solutions for businesses.

kilo is a 4-wheeled robotic flatbed with hands-free human following capabilities. With a payload of up to 300 lbs and a maximum speed of 3 mph, kilo is designed to work alongside humans, enabling users to move materials more naturally and without the risk of repetitive motion injuries. kilo marks the first introduction of PFF's proprietary Travel on Known Paths autonomous behavior, allowing users to train robots on paths up to 100 meters in length and store up to 100 trips per fleet for future use.

PFF kilo is designed to operate in complex environments both indoors and outdoors, offering customizable mobile solutions for businesses across hospitality, manufacturing, retail, travel, indoor agriculture, construction, and more. kilo can be optionally outfitted with industry or facility specific carts or shelving, ensuring the right platform configuration for any job. It operates out of the box, without the need for costly infrastructure requirements or advanced training for operators. kilo is also equipped with PFF pro tools web portal and mobile applications, allowing for fleet management and regular software improvements.

"Our robotics technology is augmenting workforces around the world and PFF kilo is the newest model offering customizable options with the ability to utilize our latest software tools and data to manage the human-robot relationship," said CEO Greg Lynn. "From manufacturing to any industry that relies on the repetitive movement of goods across campuses and facilities, PFF's autonomous technology allows our robots to safely move with and around workers in complex environments and to help individuals in the workplace, streamlining workflows and increasing productivity."

kilo is operated using a single intuitive button which indicates the functionality status and features of the robot through color, brightness, and light patterns. The robot uses proprietary human etiquette algorithms, depth cameras, and 4D radar and is optimized for detecting and predicting human behavior while operating at pedestrian speeds. The hands-free following allows for both indoors and outdoors use for a wide variety of environments and applications. Intuitive, easy to use, and developed with worker safety in mind, kilo is designed to augment workers with valuable efficiency and safety, enhancing rather than replacing workers and jobs.

kilo is equipped with PFF pro tools fleet management software. The cloud-based and proprietary software tool is a next-generation fleet management solution built to optimize and augment the working relationship between humans and their robotic counterparts. PFF's next generation of robots provides integration and orchestration features allowing teams to achieve more while collaborating with their robot partners.

PFF will be introducing kilo at the MODEX Show , March 11-14, 2024. For a demo, visit booth A10907 at MODEX or email business@piaggiofastforward.com to schedule an appointment.

About Piaggio Fast Forward

Smart following technology leader Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) is a Boston-based company founded in 2015 and funded by the Piaggio Group, the Italian manufacturer and creator of the iconic Vespa scooter. PFF has an extensive knowledge of pedestrian mobility and uses this knowledge to create innovative mobile tech solutions that move the way people move. PFF's vision is to bring intuitive, efficient, and sustainable robotics solutions into the entire human-built environment while supporting the local mobility needs of businesses, communities, and individuals. The gitamini and gitaplus robots are sold directly to consumers as well as to businesses that use them to augment their labor force and delight their customers in select industries including travel, hospitality, real estate, retail, delivery and more. For business inquiries please visit https://piaggiofastforward.com/business.

About Piaggio Group

Established in 1884, Piaggio Group is the largest scooter and motorcycle manufacturer in Europe and one of the global leaders in the sector. The Piaggio Group has been listed on the Italian stock exchange since 2006 and has three main business lines: 2 and 3 wheelers (scooters and motorcycles), light commercial vehicles and robotics (PFF). The Group's portfolio includes some of the most iconic and famous brands in the light mobility industry, such as: Piaggio, Vespa, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, Ape and Piaggio Commercial. Piaggio Group counts more than 6.600 employees, it has a distribution in more than 100 countries and six industrial plants (in Italy, India, China and Vietnam). The Group also has four research and development centers, which employ approximately 1,000 people.

