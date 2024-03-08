Huephoria Launches Innovative DIY Gel Manicure Kits

A dreamland, unicorn luxury nail care brand injecting a dopamine boost into self-care.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Amping up the "fun" in functional beauty, huephoria launches as a nail care-focused beauty brand, starting with accessible and affordable gel manicure kits.

huephoria's PRESS + SET Gel Nail Wraps

PRESS + SET Gel Nail Wrap in shade "Cozy" being cured with PRESS + SET Gel Curing Lamp.

Available exclusively on xohuephoria.com, huephoria debuts with two core products and a build-your-own bundle experience, starting from $15.

"Not everyone has the budget to indulge in routine nail salon visits or the dexterity to achieve great manicures with traditional products, like nail polish. The inspiration for launching huephoria came out of the desire to DIY stylish & trendy nail looks at home, while protecting nails and without breaking the bank."

Created for both ease of use and performance, huephoria's PRESS + SET Gel Nail Wraps are semi-cured gel nail polish stickers that cure in 60 seconds with PRESS + SET Gel Lamp for durable, chip-resistant gel manicures that last two weeks and beyond (depending on nail care routine and preference).

The debut PRESS + SET Collection from huephoria includes:

PRESS + SET Gel Nail Wraps, $15-available in 24 shades and designs.

PRESS + SET Gel Curing Lamp, $15- UV lamp with 8 mini LED bulbs

Build-Your-Own Bundle, from $45

ABOUT HUEPHORIA

Made for beautiful huemans from all walks of life, huephoria is the blissful feeling of doing what makes you happy. It's a state of great excitement and well-being, especially when life is lived in full, vivid color.

The only standard of beauty lies in the limitless possibilities to express your best self every day.

