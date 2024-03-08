BEK.news: Bull Rider Turned Rancher Joins Dakota Cowboy as Co-Host

Beni Paulson Adds Depth & Passion to Exploration of Western Life

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / BEK TV's Dakota Cowboy, the beloved television program that tells the stories of Western living, is thrilled to announce the addition of Beni Paulson as co-host. Beni, a former professional bull rider and esteemed ranch owner from North Dakota, joins current host Tisa Peek. Together, the duo brings a unique perspective and passion for rural living.

Dakota Cowboy Logo

Dakota Cowboy Logo

Beni will make his debut alongside Tisa this Sunday, March 10. Viewers can tune in each Sunday at 7 pm CT on the BEK TV channel, online at BEK.News, or on the BEK TV+ streaming app.

Growing up in western North Dakota, Beni Paulson's childhood dream was to become a bull rider. From his early days riding sheep and calves to ultimately mastering bulls, Beni's journey in the rodeo world was one of dedication and grit, characteristics that transitioned him well into the ranching industry.

Beni and his family now dedicate their lives to their ranch, where they raise bucking bulls and beef cattle. "Many people don't realize the dedication and stewardship that farmers and ranchers pour into their work," says Beni regarding the lack of knowledge about the food industry. "I've always desired to manage the land and play a role in feeding the world. It's something I take very seriously."

"What sets Beni apart is his unwavering connection to his roots, despite his extensive travels with bull riding," says Tisa Peek, current host of Dakota Cowboy. "We both have a deep-rooted passion for the Western way of life, and I'm eager for him to bring his wealth of experience from the rodeo arena, his love for the land, and his insights into the agriculture industry to our viewers."

"I'm excited to introduce viewers to the people in agriculture, learn from their experiences, and showcase their stories," says Beni. "There are very few things that we all need, and food is one of them. My hope is that I can help others understand the important role farmers and ranchers play and the challenges they face."

To learn more about Beni Paulson, Tisa Peek, and Dakota Cowboy, log onto BEK Buzz.

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via the internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News.

BEK TV is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting nearly 400 live events each year. The network also is the state's top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021, 2022, and 2023 winner of the Bismarck Tribune's Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for "Best Television Station."

The concept behind BEK's news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

For more information, log onto bek.tv and bek.news.

###

Contact Information

Julie Skaret

BEK Media Relations

julies@bektel.coop

701-475-1318

SOURCE: BEK TV

View the original press release on newswire.com.