Avenues Recovery Centers in Louisiana Designated as Blue Distinction Centers

Avenues Recovery Center's Two Louisiana Facilities Designated as Blue Distinction® Centers for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / To better help patients suffering from substance use disorder find facilities that deliver quality treatment and care, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana recognizes Avenues Recovery Center at Metairie and Avenues Recovery Center at Covington as two of the most recent facilities to receive the Blue Distinction® Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery (BDC Substance Use Treatment and Recovery) designation - a designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.



Avenues Recovery Centers in Louisiana designated as BCBS Blue Distinction Centers

Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated facilities that show a commitment to delivering improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 188 Americans die each day due to opioid overdose. This statistic highlights the grave reality of the opioid epidemic, and the critical importance of comprehensive, effective treatment for those suffering from substance use disorder.[1] Since its inception in 2016, the Avenues Recovery Center network, and its Louisiana facilities in particular, have worked to provide gold-standard substance use disorder treatment and care to those suffering from addiction. The BDC Substance Use Treatment and Recovery program requires designated facilities to deliver coordinated multidisciplinary care to patients and provide timely access to quality medical and psychiatric care throughout all phases of treatment. BDC-designated facilities must also offer medication-assisted treatment (MAT) - an evidence-based treatment for opioid addiction that includes medication in tandem with behavioral therapy.

Matt Engler, Regional Executive Director of Avenues Recovery Center's Louisiana facilities, shares:

"Avenues Recovery Center remains committed to bringing the very highest standard of evidence-based, patient-centered care to the clients we serve. We in Louisiana are honored to accept the Blue Distinction Center designation, as it recognizes the quality treatment being delivered in our facilities and makes that care more readily available to the wider public."

Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality specialty care. Research for many programs shows that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate consistently higher treatment quality and improved patient outcomes.

About Blue Distinction Centers

Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) met overall quality measures, developed with input from the medical community. A Local Blue Plan may require additional criteria for providers located in its own service area; for details, contact your Local Blue Plan. Blue Distinction Centers+ (BDC+) also met cost measures that address consumers' need for affordable healthcare. Each provider's cost of care is evaluated using data from its Local Blue Plan. Providers in CA, ID, NY, PA, and WA may lie in two Local Blue Plans' areas, resulting in two evaluations for cost of care; and their own Local Blue Plans decide whether one or both cost of care evaluation(s) must meet BDC+ national criteria. National criteria for BDC and BDC+ are displayed on www.bcbs.com. Individual outcomes may vary. For details on a provider's in-network status or your own policy's coverage, contact your Local Blue Plan and ask your provider before making an appointment. Neither Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association nor any Blue Plans are responsible for non-covered charges or other losses or damages resulting from Blue Distinction or other provider finder information or care received from Blue Distinction or other providers.

[1] National Institute on Drug Abuse https://nida.nih.gov/drug-topics/trends-statistics/overdose-death-rates

Contact Information:

Rachel Alter

Marketing Director

rachel.alter@avenuesrecovery.com

773-562-1457

SOURCE: Avenues Recovery Center

View the original press release on newswire.com.