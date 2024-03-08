Kan Football Club Celebrates International Women's Rights Day with Amy Walsh and Eve Powell

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE /March 8, 2024 / Since 2011, KAN Football Club has positioned itself as a key player in Quebec's soccer media landscape. Through the KAN FC Podcast, we offer detailed analyses, interviews with industry professionals, dynamic debates with fans of the beautiful game, and unique content, all curated by our dedicated team of soccer experts.

As a fervent supporter of equality and inclusion, KAN Football Club, also nicknamed "La Poutine du Soccer", enthusiastically combines lifestyle, culture, and a love of soccer. To mark International Women's Rights Day 2024, we are delighted to collaborate with Eve Powell and Amy Walsh. This initiative underscores our ongoing commitment to fostering a welcoming and inclusive soccer community.

Eve Powell: 'Joyeuse journée International des femmes 2024 ! Recent developments have given us tons to be excited about. While we take this day to celebrate women, it is a reminder that supporting them is a year-round duty that we all have.'

Amy Walsh: 'The International Women's Day, is about inspiring the young girls in sport, but more than that, it is about changing the landscape of women sports in Canada. I am really excited for what's on the horizon for women sport.'

