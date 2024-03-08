Artist Robert Vargas and Miyako Hotel Los Angeles to Unveil Giant New Mural Titled 'LA Rising' at Flagship Little Tokyo Location of Newest Dodger, Two-Time MVP Shohei Ohtani

Renowned LA Muralist Robert Vargas has designed and will paint the mural in tribute to the two-time American League Most Valuable Player

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / The Miyako Hotel Los Angeles, located in the heart of the famous Little Tokyo District, will unveil a new mural of Shohei Ohtani on the outside wall of its flagship Downtown L.A. Hotel on March 27, 2024, a day before Dodgers opening day.









Starting Friday March 8th, acclaimed muralist Robert Vargas will be painting the large mural every day until March 27th. Vargas teamed with the Miyako Hotel to pay tribute and welcome Shohei Ohtani to the storied Dodgers with the striking mural, which depicts the two-way player Ohtani both pitching and batting in the legendary Dodger uniform. Vargas donated his time and talent to design and create the mural, which measures approximately 150 feet tall x 60 feet long and covers the entirety of the hotel's outer wall.

Vargas remarks: "Fans of baseball will be able to gather in the Little Tokyo community with a shared city pride and appreciation for the Dodgers. I can't think of a better place for this tribute to Ohtani and the Dodgers, and I thank The Miyako Hotel for giving me the canvas to share it with the world."

About Robert Vargas

Robert Vargas is a contemporary artist known for his mixed- media portraits, murals, and live events. Los Angeles native and visual artist, Vargas is a leading creative force in the revitalization of Downtown LA's art scene. His paintings and drawings infuse classic genres of portraiture with an avant-garde explosivity that not only captures the visage and likeness of his subjects, but seem to excavate the intimate aspects of their character. Visit https://www.robertvargasart.store

Contact Information

Jennifer Buonantony

PR

jennifer@presspassla.com

323-496-1976

SOURCE: Robert Vargas

View the original press release on newswire.com.