Four Allied Universal Leaders Named to Women in Security Forum Power 100

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Allied Universal ®, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, is pleased to announce that four of the company's prominent female leaders have been selected for the Security Industry Association (SIA) 2024 Women in Security Forum (WISF) Power 100 list. The annual initiative sponsored by the SIA Women in Security Forum, honors 100 women in the security industry who actively advance diversity, inclusion, innovation and leadership in the community.

"Allied Universal celebrates these deserving leaders. They are a powerful part of our global team dedicated to keeping people and communities safe," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Each earned this notable recognition for their outstanding professional achievements and contributions. They offer a wealth of experience and serve as role models for future generations of women who want to pursue a career in the security industry."

Allied Universal is committed to building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace that fully supports its commitment to becoming an Employer of Choice, including the removal of any barriers preventing women from having a rewarding career.

"The WISF Power 100 celebrates the extraordinary women security leaders who are changing expectations, having an impact, changing perceptions and driving our industry forward," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "We are honored to mark International Women's Day by recognizing the impressive accomplishments of this year's outstanding class of honorees and commending them for their vision, advocacy and impact. At SIA, this is also an important time to recognize the dedicated women members of our team who are passionate about our members and our industry."

Allied Universal WISF Power 100 Honorees include:

Nancy Peterson - Executive Vice President and General Counsel - North America

Peterson leads the Allied Universal North America legal and compliance teams with responsibility for all legal matters affecting the company's U.S. and Canada operations. Her commitment to promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the security industry is readily evident in the diverse staff of the in-house legal team. She also takes an active role in promoting diversity and inclusion within the company's outside legal counsel teams.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the SIA as a 2024 Power 100 Honoree. This recognition is a reminder of my privilege and responsibility to continue contributing to the promotion, recruitment and cultivation of women's leadership in the security industry. I am truly humbled, grateful and proud to be part of this industry."

Rachelle Loyear - Vice President, Integrated Security Solutions

With more than 18 years of extensive experience in the field of security and risk management, Loyear provides strategic leadership, program direction, development and management, and process implementation for North America as part of the company's security risk management and integrated solutions support program.

"Being recognized as a member of the 2024 SIA WISF Power 100 is not only a tremendous honor but also a testament to the shift I have seen in the security industry. I'm grateful to be part of a phenomenal organization that provides an environment that encourages and develops strong female leaders - reaching across our global footprint to break barriers and foster inclusivity."

Tia Eskandari - Director of Service, Southwest Region at Allied Universal Technology Services

Eskandari is responsible for driving the overall execution and performance of the field service team which includes responding to client service requests, managing contracts and master service agreements, team schedules, and overall business objectives for the field service group.

"I am humbled and grateful to be named a 2024 WISF Power 100 honoree. It's really exciting to witness SIA's impactful work recognizing women in our industry."

Carla Manzanilla - Program Manager, Allied Universal Technology Services

Manzanilla is a program manager for one of Allied Universal's high-profile clients and oversees a team of project managers, superintendents, application engineers and project coordinators. Her team is responsible for installing, managing and servicing the client's security systems at substations, service centers, combined facilities and generating sites.

"Being recognized as a 2024 WISF Power 100 honoree is a remarkable honor. It is a testament to my goal of continuing to break down barriers and inspire the future generation of women in our industry."

