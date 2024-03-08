Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Spekulation: Noch heute handeln? Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Kommt die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
08.03.24
19:43 Uhr
10,840 Euro
+0,065
+0,60 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,66010,92022:36
10,79510,88522:00
ACCESSWIRE
08.03.2024 | 22:26
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: CNH Brand Shines As Clean Energy Leader at Salon International De l'Agriculture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / New Holland, a brand of CNH, recently showed up as a Clean Energy Leader at the Salon International de l'Agriculture.

The brand used its stand at the Paris Expo in France to generate awareness among institutions, politicians and the public about alternative fuel technologies already available as mature solutions to decarbonize agriculture.

On its stand at the SIA, the New Holland T6.180 Methane Power tractor with Dynamic Command transmission, the first and still only CNG-powered tractor in the industry, launched by New Holland in 2019 and already adopted by customers around Europe, took center stage.

New Holland's stand was strategically positioned next to GRDF, the main distributor of natural gas in France. This proximity promotes the use of biomethane produced with waste and biomass. Using biomethane has a positive virtual circularity impact, and livestock and dairy farmers can produce biomethane from manure, resulting in a negative carbon footprint.

For the 2024 edition of the SIA, New Holland exhibited alongside important private and public institutional organizations such as the Ministry of Agriculture, food safety agencies, research institutes and farmers' unions. Positioned as a Clean Energy Leader, CNH's presence at SIA is a testament to the company's commitment to a more sustainable future for farmers around the globe.

Brand promotes alternative fuel solutions in agriculture with the T6.180 Methane Power tractor



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.