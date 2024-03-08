CNH Industrial: CNH Brand Shines As Clean Energy Leader at Salon International De l'Agriculture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / New Holland, a brand of CNH, recently showed up as a Clean Energy Leader at the Salon International de l'Agriculture.

The brand used its stand at the Paris Expo in France to generate awareness among institutions, politicians and the public about alternative fuel technologies already available as mature solutions to decarbonize agriculture.

On its stand at the SIA, the New Holland T6.180 Methane Power tractor with Dynamic Command transmission, the first and still only CNG-powered tractor in the industry, launched by New Holland in 2019 and already adopted by customers around Europe, took center stage.

New Holland's stand was strategically positioned next to GRDF, the main distributor of natural gas in France. This proximity promotes the use of biomethane produced with waste and biomass. Using biomethane has a positive virtual circularity impact, and livestock and dairy farmers can produce biomethane from manure, resulting in a negative carbon footprint.

For the 2024 edition of the SIA, New Holland exhibited alongside important private and public institutional organizations such as the Ministry of Agriculture, food safety agencies, research institutes and farmers' unions. Positioned as a Clean Energy Leader, CNH's presence at SIA is a testament to the company's commitment to a more sustainable future for farmers around the globe.

