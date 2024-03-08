Logitech Celebrates International Women's Day 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 /

International Women's Day celebrates the achievements and impact of women around the world. This year's theme of "Inspire Inclusion" calls for action to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create environments where all women are valued and respected. At Logitech, we are committed to being an equitable workplace and believe everyone plays a role in creating an inclusive work environment.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, our commitment to inclusion extends beyond today. We foster an environment where everyone, regardless of gender identity, feels heard, respected, and valued. In celebrating the accomplishments of every individual, we acknowledge the importance of allyship and collaboration, breaking down barriers and creating an environment where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive.

Whether in a personal or professional way, each one of us has been touched by a strong female presence in our lives, whether it's a colleague, partner, family member, role model or someone else. Here are some of the many personal and professional messages shared by various Logitech leaders and employees on the influence and importance of women in their lives, both at work and in life. We believe the valuable roles and contributions of all women go beyond the workplace and should be recognized and celebrated everywhere.

And today at Logitech, I hope we Inspire Inclusion every day. We strive for 50-50 teams at all levels and functions in the organization, because we deeply believe that's what's best for the business. We design for inclusion, with tech products that are accessible for all. -Hanneke Faber, CEO

We at Logitech aspire to design a tech environment where all people have their voices amplified is a step toward truly embracing the contributions that women bring to the workplace and empowering them to flourish in their rightful positions as leaders and mentors of successful organizations. -Prakash Arunkundrum, COO

To me, women's history month is about creating a world where all girls, all women and all people are accepted and included. It's an honor to be part of a team working to make that a reality. -Samantha Harnett, Chief Legal Officer

As we celebrate the accomplishments of women worldwide today, let's seize this International Women's Day as a true call to action. This year's theme, "Inspire Inclusion," resonates deeply with me. Genuine equity demands embracing diverse perspectives and voices, fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and included. -Delphine Donné, VP/GM, Personal Workspace Solutions

At Logitech, we believe that diversity is a destination while inclusion is the journey. -Kirsty Russell, Head, People & Culture

In principle, sports promise an even playing field, where meritocracy reigns, rewarding individuals based on their skill and dedication to improvement. However, the reality often falls short, particularly in certain domains like esports and racing, where diversity remains a challenge, notably for women. As we commemorate International Women's Day tomorrow, it's important we celebrate women and their achievements to date. -Ujesh Desai, GM, Gaming

Diversity of perspectives is the key to creating a more positive - and equal - future. Advancement is only achievable with the inclusion of women. -Anne Carrigy, CIO

Creating an environment that welcomes and empowers women in technology is a responsibility we all share. As men, in particular, we can improve by ensuring a more inclusive workplace for everyone, especially women. This means providing space for them to voice their opinions, making them feel valued and heard, and providing opportunities for them to lead and grow. -Jay Wilder, Head, Software

Today, I'm pausing to reflect on the incredible journey we're on at Logitech. It's a journey made deeply impactful by the diverse talents and unwavering commitment of my colleagues, many of whom are women, including in leadership roles that shape the direction of our work and our company culture. -Emerald De Leeuw-Goggin, Head, AI Governance & Privacy

I am living with three brilliant women who also happen to have a black belt in sass. Together, you three are a force to be reckoned with. You challenge me to be better, you enable me to see the world through a different lens, and you remind me every day that being the fourth smartest in the house is my most comfortable place. -Jonah Staw, Head, Global Direct E-Commerce & GM, Music

By inspiring inclusion, we invite multiple perspectives; perspectives that can inspire, challenge and help us make sense of the world in new and exciting ways. As someone leading Creative, Design and Innovation teams, I couldn't be more thrilled about the 2024 International Women's Day theme to Inspire Inclusion. -Malin Leschly, VP, Design & Brand Innovation

Mentors across Logitech gave me the opportunity to engage in new things, which created a wonderful but unconventional zig zagging career path for me. Today, I can listen, encourage and hopefully inspire others to be ambitious and do what excites them. I hope to reinforce the importance of all of our voices and I can remind us to include ourselves in our future.

-Michele Hermann, VP/GM, Head, Education Solutions

We still have a long road ahead. There are numerous gaps and inequalities that need to be addressed worldwide. Hence, I want to highlight the significant role that mentorship, allyship, sponsorship and community play in enhancing women's representation. Cultivating these aspects is key to creating environments where women can thrive personally and professionally. -Justyna Lloyd, Associate General Counsel

I love this year's IWD theme - Inspiring inclusion, because at Logitech that is what we strive to do every day. Not just internally with our teams, but through our products and how we approach business…In my current role I have the privilege of getting to nurture inclusion. I get to witness everyday how inclusion isn't just the right thing to do but how it really does drive innovation and business results and that is a real privilege! -Elaine Laird, Head, Community & Advocacy

I wouldn't be where I am today without strong female networks that have provided role models, mentoring, friendship, and advice over the years. Investing in making strong connections with other professional women has been a powerful career multiplier. It's also the way I give back. -Hayley Nelson, Head, B2B Marketing

Women have shaped and had my back throughout my journey, and I hope I've returned the favor to those who've reached out or followed suit. -Leslie Howard, Head, Personal Workspace Solutions Marketing

Celebrating all women around the world. We can all make a difference by promoting the value of inclusion through our everyday actions. -Desiree Ortiz-Rodriguez, Head, Microsoft Commercial Alliance

At Logitech, I'm proud to say that my reporting line consists solely of women, all the way up to our CEO and Chairwoman. I only realized this a few days ago - and consider it quite special since I work in an IT organization, not usually the most female-dominated field! It's a testament to the progress we've made towards equity and inclusion, but it also highlights that diversity is still a destination we're striving towards. -Jeanne Marell, Design Guide, Global IT

Thank you Logitech for creating a work environment that values and supports women and thank you to all the women out there who uplift and celebrate each other, not just today, but every day. -Gina Giró i Aguirre, Product Counsel

As a woman in AV, I've navigated through a landscape often dominated by male perspectives, which presented both challenges and opportunities for growth. Seeing other women thriving in this field not only provides inspiration but also validates the importance of diversity and inclusion, fostering an environment where all voices are heard and valued. -Amina Jusovic, Territory Account Manager, Public Sector

Happy International Women's Day to all!

