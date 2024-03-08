Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2024) - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) ("Showcase") is pleased to announce that for its upcoming drilling exploration program at the Dixie Flats - North Star Gold Project, the Company has contracted the services of Rangefront Geological ("Rangefront") to design and oversee the program, including drilling management, core logging, and related geological services.

Rangefront has assigned Steven McMillin, P.Geo., to manage the Dixie Flats - North Star drill program, and he will also act as the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 to review and approve technical information in future news releases regarding this exploration project. Mr. McMillin will be ably assisted by Patrick Mullinger, a seasoned four-year veteran of Rangefront, who brings a wealth of experience from work with over 20 clients. Mr. Mullinger will log the drill chips on site, manage the drill crew, and supervise sample quality.

Mr. McMillin is a highly-experienced and well-respected exploration geologist with over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, and experience with many different exploration projects in Nevada. Mr. McMillin is currently a field operations manager at Rangefront Geological and is primarily responsible for the set-up and management of Rangefront client drill programs. At Rangefront, his responsibilities include liaising with vendors and federal/state regulators, establishing drill safety, supervising drilling and sampling protocols, and overall site reclamation.

Previously, Mr. McMillin was chief mine geologist at Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC., where he led underground near-mine exploration and resource development. During his tenure at Jerritt Canyon, 12 new orebodies were discovered, and most were developed. Prior to 2016, Mr. McMillin was chief mine geologist at Fire Creek with Klondex Mines Ltd., senior exploration geologist with Midway Gold Corp. at the Spring Valley and Pan-Goldrock deposits, senior mine geologist at Jerritt Canyon with AngloGold and Queenstake Resources, and project geologist with Newmont Exploration in Nevada. He is an AIPG (American Institute of Professional Geologists) certified professional geologist and a member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.

About the Dixie Flats- North Star Gold Project:

The Dixie Flats-North Star Property (the "Property" or "Dixie Flats") is located on the east side of the Piñon Mountains, 21 air-miles south of the City of Elko in northeast Nevada. It is a combination of two claim blocks, the Dixie Flats group of claims and the North Star group of claims. The Property is comprised of a total of 236 total unpatented mineral claims on Federal land administered by the US Bureau of Land Management ("BLM").

The Property lies on the southern margin of the Carlin Trend, a northwest-trending belt of sediment-hosted gold deposits that makes up the greatest geographic concentration of gold deposits in North America, with reported production of more than 92.5 million ounces of gold since 1961 (Muntean, 2019). The Dixie Flats-North Star Property is underlain by rocks known to host gold mineralization on the Carlin Trend, and surface sampling has shown anomalous gold, silver, arsenic, antimony, and mercury levels in rock, soil, and biogeochemical samples from the Property, which is a characteristic geochemical signature of Carlin-Type gold deposits.

The Dixie - North Star Gold Project is approximately three miles south of Newmont Mining Company's Emigrant Springs Mine, which finished production in 2018, and approximately 4.5 miles southeast of the past producing Rain Mine. Both deposits are hosted in dissolution breccia zones at the contact between the Webb mudstone, the basal unit of the overlying assemblage, and the underlying Devils Gate limestone. Prior exploration on the Dixie -North Star Property has been focused on delineating this contact at depth and discovering possible extensions to the regional structures controlling mineralization at the Rain and Emigrant Mines and their demonstrated extension to the Dixie - North Star Property. The information on the adjacent projects is taken from publicly available sources and is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization within the Dixie Flats - North Star Property.

Additional information on the Dixie -North Star Gold Project can be found in the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Dixie Flats-Northstar Gold Exploration Property", Elko, Nevada, dated September 21, 2022, which has been filed on SEDAR at www.Sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Steve McMillin, M.Sc., C.P.G. is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Showcase Minerals Inc.

Showcase is a Canadian mineral exploration company with an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in Dixie Flats-Northstar Gold Project and the Woodruff Gold-Vanadium Project (subject to various net smelter returns royalties ranging from 2.25% to 4.25%), which collectively consist of unpatented 254 lode mining claims covering approximately 1,818 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada

