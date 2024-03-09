Anzeige
Sun Peak Metals Corp.: Sun Peak Metals Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2024 / Sun Peak Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Sun Peak") (TSXV:PEAK)(OTCQB:SUNPF) reports that the board of directors of Sun Peak granted a total of 1,475,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants exercisable for up to a five year period at an exercise price of $0.50, being the closing share price on March 7, 2024, pursuant to the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUN PEAK METALS CORP.
Greg Davis
President, CEO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Greg Davis
(T): +1 (604) 999 1099
(E): info@sunpeakmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sun Peak Metals Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
