SquaredFinancial announces its Special Promotion during Ramadan

DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading fintech firm, SquaredFinancial, launches its Ramadan Special Promotion, empowering investors to unlock their potential during the auspicious season. This exclusive offer gives traders the opportunity to enjoy a 30-day swap-free trading with a maximized leverage of 1:2000 and choose from an array of instruments, ranging from Forex to Metals, while using industry-leading platforms, including the world-class MT4 and MT5.

Committed to catering to the financial needs of investors from different backgrounds and offering them sophisticated products and services, SquaredFinancial introduces this special promotion set to elevate their financial experience. The company's innovation, technology growth, and competitive offerings are constantly recognized by renowned bodies. As such, SquaredFinancial has been recently awarded Best Trading Mobile App 2023 for its acclaimed mobile application, further boosting its record of recognition.

Participants eager to benefit from this promotion are invited to visit SquaredFinancial website to read the terms and conditions, explore further details and register their interest.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims at becoming a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes. SquaredFinancial has recently launched its proprietary mobile trading app and its innovative fixed-time deposit account.

Risk Warning: Trading leveraged products involve a significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital.

Disclaimers: The website is not intended to offering investment services to citizens of certain jurisdictions such EU/ EEA member states, UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Iran, North Korea, FATF listed countries including, between others, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Syria, Belarus, Myanmar (Burma), Russia, South Sudan, Venezuela, and Yemen. You must be 18 years old, or of legal age as determined in your country in order to register for an account.

