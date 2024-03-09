Successful Inaugural Trading Session on ARTEX Stock Exchange

PR REF: ARTX/01 2024

Vaduz, Saturday 09 March 2024

ARTEX MTF, the exchange for art shares trading, is pleased to announce the successful first trading session. This first short session marked a historical shift in art investment and the financial market.

Shares opened at EUR 92.20 and closed at EUR 95.00, representing an increase of 3.04%.The successful trading session underscores the potential for art shares to become an important asset class, offering investors a new avenue for diversification. With the completion of this first session, the journey towards art democratisation is firmly underway.

* * *

About ARTEX MTF

ARTEX operates a secure and liquid art shares exchange, regulated and supervised by the Financial Markets Authority of Liechtenstein within the European MiFID II legislative framework. Providing easy access to a traditionally exclusive fine art market, ARTEX aims to democratise investing in artworks from the world's greatest masters, spanning a period from the Renaissance to the twentieth century. ARTEX-listed masterpieces will be on public display, in museums and exhibitions around the world. ARTEX was co-founded in 2020 by art enthusiasts and financial markets experts H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein and Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi.

"ARTEX MTF" is a Multilateral Trading Facility operated by ARTEX MTF AG, a Company incorporated in the Principality of Liechtenstein under company number FL-0002.682.571-2 with registered offices at Wuhrstrasse 6, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein. ARTEX MTF is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority under reference number 307407.

Press contacts

France and Global

Aliénor Miens | Alienor.miens@margie.fr| +33| +33 (0)6 11 84 34 92

Bookrunner

Zeus Capital Limited

Ben Robertson

ARTEX MTF

Please contact Aliénor Miens as indicated above.