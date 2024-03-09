Introducing 'For the Lovers' - an Exclusive Capsule Collection by Coney Island Picnic and Everlast

Immerse in NYC's Essence: Men's and Women's Collection Boasts Bold Graphics, Reflecting Late-'70s/Early-'80s NYC and Bronx Hip-Hop Vibes With Attainable Pricing.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2024 / Coney Island Picnic and Everlast are teaming up to debut their exclusive capsule collection "For the Lovers." The collection will be available exclusively on CIP's website, with a curated selection also featured on Everlast's website and at handpicked retailers on March 14, 2024.





CONEY ISLAND PICNIC x EVERLAST

An Exclusive Capsule Collection By Coney Island Picnic and Everlast





"We are super excited to partner with Everlast on this capsule collection," says Joe Peters, design director of Coney Island Picnic. "The 'For the Lovers' collection draws inspiration from the vibrant streets of late-'70s and early-'80s New York City, where hip-hop culture was emerging in the Bronx. The collection seamlessly blends streetwear with athletic apparel, reflecting the eclectic-yet-cohesive style of urban life. We've taken cues from the bustling energy of the era and infused it with a modern, forward-thinking twist."

Here is what you can expect for this collection:

40-piece men's and women's collection featuring tees, shorts, jerseys, sweatshirts, and trucker hats

Bold graphics inspired by the spirited essence and urban allure of late-1970s and early-1980s New York City

Prices range from $39 to $98

To learn more about Coney Island Picnic and see its current collection, visit https://coneyislandpicnic.com or follow us on Instagram @coneyislandpicnic.

Keep an eye out for the capsule collection at select retailers or on CIP's website at https://coneyislandpicnic.com.

About Coney Island Picnic

Coney Island Picnic, founded in 2021, emerges as a graphics-led fashion and lifestyle brand dedicated to celebrating creativity and inclusivity. Providing a platform for artists and designers worldwide to explore their imaginations freely, the brand prioritizes community, fostering connections among individuals who share a passion for self-expression and boundary-pushing. Inspired by the vibrant culture of Coney Island, each piece reflects the brand's dedication to embracing diversity. Coney Island Picnic stands as a welcoming community where all creatives can thrive together. Stay connected with CIP on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Pinterest.

About Everlast

Everlast is the preeminent brand in boxing since 1910. Renowned for its dedication to quality, authenticity, and innovation, Everlast continues to be the brand of choice for generations of world-champion professional athletes. With a history deeply rooted in the sport of boxing, Everlast is committed to empowering athletes and individuals to achieve their full potential. Follow Everlast on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.





Contact Information

Nicole Rios

Social Media Marketing Manager

nicole@coneyislandpicnic.com





Related Files

CIP x EVERLAST - FOR THE LOVERS COLLECTION





SOURCE: Coney Island Picnic

View the original press release on newswire.com.