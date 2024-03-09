San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2024) - Lioness Games, a new entrant in the board game industry, has made a remarkable debut with its first game, Biome, which has raced to over $200,000 in orders on Kickstarter within days of its launch. The game, inspired by the founder's passion for board games and nature, was funded in a mere nine minutes, attracting over 3,500 backers from more than 20 countries.

Biome is a nature-themed strategy game with 120+ different plants and animals. The game is for 1-4 players, emphasising card placement and tableau building. Players navigate through the four seasons, each impacting their biome differently, as they strive for biodiversity and activate unique abilities of flora and fauna to win. As players progress through the game's four seasons, they must adapt their strategies to the changing conditions, making for a dynamic and engaging gameplay experience. For example, each Spring, players place baby animal tokens in straw nests and in Summer time, they must protect their baby animals from their opponent's predators by playing plant cards. The unique wooden components and player interaction make for a dynamic and engaging game-play experience.





Leonie Grundler, the founder of Lioness Games, is a former tech industry professional and a long-time board game enthusiast. She worked at Airbnb in Germany and found inspiration for Biome during her time spent in board game cafes in Berlin. "Living in Berlin is where my love for board games went from being just a hobby to a passion," recalls Leonie Grundler. After nearly 18 months of development, Biome is ready for people to enjoy.

Kickstarter has proven to be an invaluable platform for small game publishers, with games being the largest category, accounting for 30% of all money raised. The success of Biome highlights the importance of building a community of followers months in advance of launching a game on Kickstarter.

Lioness Games aims to bring a fresh perspective to the industry. Leonie Grundler added: "I never thought I would make a board game or run a Kickstarter campaign, but here we are, a few days in and $200,000+ in sales. I love nature and board games, so it was natural that my first game would be nature, specifically biodiversity, themed. At Lioness Games, we're changing that narrative by creating games that resonate with a broader audience. Our flagship game, Biome, is a testament to this, offering a unique blend of strategy and environmental education."

The game's engaging mechanics and educational value have already garnered praise from nature lovers and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Looking ahead, Lioness Games is committed to designing unique games that spark joy, facilitate connection, foster strategic thinking, and drive wonder among players. In line with the game's theme, Lioness Games is committed to giving back to nature. A portion of Biome's profits will be donated to the Wildlife Conservation Network to support their mission of protecting vulnerable wildlife.

For more information about Biome and to support the Kickstarter campaign, visit: Kickstarter Page.

About Biome: Biome is the first game by Lioness Games. Designed by Leonie Grundler, with help from graphic designer Grzegorz Siwek and art illustrator Jessica Apel. Biome is a nature themed board game for 1-4 players where people must build a biodiverse biome, protect their baby animals and unlock special abilities of their plants and animals. Biome is the ultimate nature themed tableau builder.

About Lioness Games: Lioness Games is owned by Leonie and Rish and is based in San Francisco, California. Lioness Games is an independent board game publisher committed to designing unique games that serve to spark joy, facilitate connection, foster strategic thinking, and drive wonder among players.

