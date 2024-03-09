Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Scarcity (SCARCITY) on March 8, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the SCARCITY/USDT trading pair, which went live at 7:00 UTC on the slated date.





Scarcity (SCARCITY) is a decentralized social media platform (DESOC) aimed at addressing the limitations of traditional centralized social networks by empowering users with control over data, revenue, and problem-solving mechanisms, thus democratizing the social media landscape.

Introducing Scarcity: A user-empowered, decentralized social media revolution

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Scarcity (SCARCITY), a pioneering decentralized social media service (DESOC) developed with the aim of addressing and overcoming the limitations inherent in traditional, centralized social media platforms. By leveraging blockchain technology, Scarcity seeks to empower users with full control over their data and privacy, ensuring data security and fostering a trust-based environment. Unlike centralized counterparts where ad revenue and platform control are concentrated in the hands of a few, Scarcity decentralizes these aspects, offering a fair and transparent model where users benefit directly from their contributions and engagement on the platform.

At the core of Scarcity's philosophy is the belief in a more equitable distribution of value and authority within social media ecosystems. By implementing a revenue-sharing model, Scarcity ensures that creators and participants are compensated for their content and interactions, challenging the status quo where only platform owners and major advertisers reap the economic benefits. This approach not only incentivizes high-quality content creation but also supports a diverse and vibrant digital community where all voices have the opportunity to be heard and rewarded.

Technologically, Scarcity introduces several innovations tailored to the needs of a decentralized social platform. It plans to develop its own Mainnet, addressing scalability issues faced by existing blockchain networks when adapting to the high-volume, dynamic nature of social media. With features like Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus, decentralized storage solutions, and multi-wallet access, Scarcity is designed to offer a seamless and efficient user experience. These features ensure that the platform can handle the demands of modern social media while prioritizing user security, privacy, and autonomy.

Scarcity's approach represents a significant shift towards a more democratic and user-centric model of social media. It challenges the current centralized paradigms by offering solutions that prioritize user control, equitable value distribution, and community governance. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Scarcity positions itself at the forefront of this transformation, promising a future where social media platforms are not just spaces for sharing content but vibrant communities where every participant has a stake in the platform's success and governance.

About SCARCITY Token

The SCARCITY token is at the heart of the SCARCITY decentralized social media platform, serving both as a utility and governance token that facilitates and incentivizes participation within the ecosystem. This token is central to the platform's innovative business model, which includes ad revenue sharing, NFT transactions, and protocol transaction fees, ensuring a fair distribution of value among users. As a governance token, it empowers holders with decision-making authority, allowing them to influence the platform's development and direction.

Based on BEP20, SCARCITY has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The SCARCITY token distribution is allocated as follows: Rewards 35%, Ecosystem 10%, Foundation 15%, Marketing 8%, Private Sale 10%, Team & Partners 7%, DAO 10%, and Reserve 5%. SCARCITY token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on March 8, 2024. Investors who are interested in SCARCITY can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

