Listen: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/5470/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly. This week in our 21st Austria weekly: ATX was unchanged in week 10, from now on we have continuous auctions for Austrian government bonds and on Friday we saw International Women's Day on the Vienna Stock Exchange. Bloomberg wrote that VIG and Uniqa may be targets of Italian Generali, VIG was bestperformer. News came from Valneva, Vienna Stock Exchange, Addiko, Palfinger, Uniqa and Zumtobel. The Anti War Song on ...

