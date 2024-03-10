Valneva: Valneva SE, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, announced that its senior management will participate at upcoming investor conferences in the United States and Europe. CEO Thomas Lingelbach will present Valneva at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference, taking place March 4 - 6, 2024, in Boston, MA. Mr. Lingelbach and CFO Peter Bühler will also meet with institutional investors during the Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference, held April 16 - 17, 2024, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Management will discuss Valneva's growing commercial business and pipeline of infectious disease vaccines. IXCHIQ®, Valneva's third commercial product and the world's first approved vaccine against chikungunya virus was recently ...

