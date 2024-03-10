Vienna Stock Exchange: Austrian government bonds can be traded by investors on the Vienna Stock Exchange as part of the continuous auction from now on. This change enables buying and selling from 09:15 to 16:30 on trading days via banks and online brokers. Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International act as market makers to ensure continuous liquidity and high price quality. Austrian government bonds are issued by the Austrian Treasury (OeBFA) in the name and for the account of the Republic of Austria. The state uses them to finance essential tasks - from infrastructure expansion to education and healthcare. Investors benefit from a broad maturity spectrum and therefore a high degree of flexibility as well as the transparency and liquidity of stock exchange trading. Due to the ...

