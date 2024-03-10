Palfinger: In 2023, a year marked by high volatility, rising interest rates and significant inflation, PALFINGER AG achieved an absolute record year. Palfinger Consolidated revenue in 2023 are 2.45 bn Euro (2022: 2,23 bn). The operating result increased significantly by 39.8 percent from EUR 150.4 million in 2022 to EUR 210.2 million. Furthermore, the best EBIT margin of 8.6 percent since 2008 was achieved. The consolidated net result rose substantially by 50.8 percent, from EUR 71.4 million in 2022 to EUR 107.7 million. This was largely due to the very good product mix, good capacity utilization at plants, the full effectiveness of the implemented price increases and stabilization of the supply chain. At EUR 1.05, a dividend of over one euro will be proposed to the Annual General ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...