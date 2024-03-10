MedeAnalytics Introduces Value-Based Care Administration, an Integrated Analytics and AI-Enabled Contract Management, Payment and Billing Solution at Scale

Building on its best-in-class, outcomes-based analytics and technology platform, MedeAnalytics offers the first end-to-end analytics and AI-enabled value-based care contract management, payment and billing solution for payers, providers and payviders to improve quality, cost control, health equity, patient/member satisfaction, and more.

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2024 / MedeAnalytics, a healthcare analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader enabling clinical, financial and operational analytics for healthcare providers, payers, payviders, employers, and other key stakeholders in the ecosystem, announced today that it will be showcasing its newest solution, Value-Based Care Administration, at the 2024 HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida. This advanced offering, built collaboratively with HSBlox as part of an exclusive partnership, supports healthcare organizations from a contract management perspective wherever they are on their value-based care journey, providing easy management of many-to-many hierarchies between entities in a network (network of networks) while harmonizing and implementing all payment models (including value-based and fee-for-service) with unprecedented ability to scale across the healthcare ecosystem.





By harnessing the power of the MedeAnalytics data fabric (the first fully curated healthcare-only, turnkey data fabric) to collect, aggregate, and analyze healthcare data easily with the HSBlox platform for value-based care contract management and administration, this new, integrated solution allows organizations unprecedented flexibility and interoperability to accelerate digital transformation and engage in a single platform and solution, even extending into payment modeling and facilitation. The new solution tackles many use cases, including provider network optimization and transparency with configurable provider index data science models to identify the right providers for referral management as one example. Organizations can also monitor, measure, analyze and improve contract performance and apply value-based care contract modeling, what-if scenarios analysis, benchmarking against peers and industry standards, and analytics and reporting for accurate reimbursement. In addition, the solution improves patient financial engagement through out-of-pocket estimation and invoicing, streamlining patient payments across multiple mechanisms.

"HSBlox and MedeAnalytics are committed to being the partner of choice for the value-based care stakeholders in the industry supporting providers, managed care organizations, commercial payers, and brokers," said Rahul Sharma, CEO of HSBlox. "Achieving success in value-based care requires understanding of where you are today, where you want to go-and when you've arrived. Together with MedeAnalytics, we are excited to bring the required insights, operational workflows, status tracking, and performance reporting required. The flexibility to support all value-based care models in one place, with onboarding of the many-to-many hierarchical relationships required of these programs, is a game-changer for the advancement of value-based care. The scalability and flexibility of our joint platform can support all the nuanced needs associated with successful value-based care programs."

With this new innovation, MedeAnalytics continues its commitment to delivering game-changing, value-added solutions that enable healthcare organizations to harness the full potential of their data, improve revenue and margins, create efficiencies in workflow and productivity, track care utilization, quality, and costs, identify the social and environmental drivers impacting patient care and outcomes, and manage network performance and quality, to name a few.

"We are thrilled to showcase this groundbreaking solution to the healthcare industry built jointly with HSBlox," said Steve Grieco, CEO of MedeAnalytics. "By combining our analytics expertise honed over 30 years in healthcare (including our state-of-the-art data fabric that enables our data science factory, productized analytics solutions, and patent pending Managed ActionTM) with the power of HSBlox in value-based care contract administration, we empower healthcare organizations every day to overcome data challenges and unlock new opportunities for improving the quality of care delivery at a lower cost with superior patient outcomes and reimbursements, all through value-based care at scale across the entire healthcare ecosystem."

MedeAnalytics will be showcasing all of its solutions in value-based care, data science, revenue cycle management, strategic, ROI-based consulting, and more at the upcoming 2024 HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida. Attendees are also invited to three lightning sessions delivered by MedeAnalytics partners and clients on the Digital Health Technology Theme Park Stage. Presenters include speakers from Presbyterian Healthcare Services, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, and HSBlox. Visit MedeAnalytics at Booth #6663 or online at https://medeanalytics.com/landing/himss24 for more.

About MedeAnalytics®

With over 30 years in the industry, MedeAnalytics is a leader in healthcare analytics. Using a data fabric-enabled cloud platform, our SaaS solutions run on cutting-edge innovation and enable measurable impact for healthcare payers, providers and payviders. With the most advanced data orchestration and interoperability in healthcare, organizations count on us to deliver actionable insights that improve financial, operational and clinical outcomes. To date, we've helped uncover millions of dollars in savings annually. To learn more, browse our website, LinkedIn and featured insights.

