If Solana can clear $142.44 it will be ready to move to ATH. In that case, the SOL uptrend will be a clear ABCD chart pattern. Related - Can The Price Of Solana (SOL) Exceed $1,000 By 2030? As we write this article, Solana (the organization) announces growth plans: The Solana ecosystem is growing, and that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...