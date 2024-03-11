

Latest data of InnoCare's ICP-332 for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Presented at LBA Session of 2024 AAD Beijing, Mar. 11, 2024 - InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a commercial-stage biotech company, announced today that the latest data of the novel TYK2 inhibitor ICP-332 developed by the Company for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) has been released at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting as a late-breaking oral presentation. Late-breaking Oral Presentation Efficacy and Safety of a Highly Selective Oral TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor, ICP-332, in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: A Phase II, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial Abstract Number: 56157 This is a four-week multi-center (25 centers), randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical study to investigate the safety and efficacy of ICP-332 in patients with moderate-to-severe AD. 75 eligible AD patients were randomized into three groups: once daily oral ICP-332 80 mg, once daily oral 120 mg, and placebo respectively. ICP-332 demonstrated an outstanding efficacy and safety profile. ICP-332 achieved multiple efficacy endpoints in the 80 mg QD and 120 mg QD dosing groups respectively, including the percentage change in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score from baseline, EASI 50, EASI 75, EASI 90 (improvement of at least 50%, 75% and 90% in EASI score from baseline), Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) 0/1 (score of 0 'clear' or 1 'almost clear') with >= 2 points improvement and Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) score from baseline, etc. The mean percentage change from baseline in the EASI score reached 78.2% and 72.5% at the 80 mg QD and 120 mg QD groups respectively, both with a highly significant P value (p<0.0001), compared to 16.7% for patients receiving placebo. The percentages of patients achieving at least 75% improvement in EASI 75 were significantly higher in the ICP-332 80 mg QD (64.0%, p<0.0001) and 120 mg QD (64.0%, p<0.0001) groups than that of placebo (8.0%), which are better than the reported efficacies of multiple approved innovative drugs treated for 12 weeks or 16 weeks (not a head-to-head comparison). Notably, in the ICP-332 80 mg QD group, the response rates of EASI 90 and IGA 0/1 with >=2 points from baseline were 44.0% (P=0.0009) and 36.0% (P=0.0047) respectively, significantly better than the placebo group (4.0% and 4.0%). ICP-332 demonstrated a rapid response, with the NRS score from baseline in the two treatment groups showing statistically significant improvement on day 2. The improvement trend continued over time until the end of treatment. With the improvement of pruritus, the quality of life of subjects in the two treatment groups was significantly elevated. From day 7, the DLQI scores of the treatment groups showed statistically significant improvement compared to the placebo group, and the improvement continued until the end of treatment. ICP-332 was safe and well tolerated in AD patients. The overall incidence rates of adverse events (AEs)and AEs related to infections and infestations in the two treatment groups were comparable to the placebo group. The 2024 AAD Annual Meeting is held from March 8 to 12 in San Diego, California, USA. It is the most influential international event in dermatology. About InnoCare InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and the United States. InnoCare Forward-looking Statements This report contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management's intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance. Contact Media Investors Chunhua Lu 86-10-66609879 86-10-66609999 chunhua.lu@innocarepharma.com ir@innocarepharma.com



