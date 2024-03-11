Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2024) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTC Pink: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Yoav Raiter to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Yoav remains the Chief Executive Officer of Scryb.

In addition, the Company would like to announce that Mr. Medhanie Tekeste has resigned as a Director of Scryb. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Tekeste for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

About Scryb Inc.

Scryb is a venture builder specializing in the development and scaling of high-growth, disruptive businesses within the sectors of applied AI, digital health, cybersecurity, and biotech. The approach at Scryb centers on leveraging deep industry expertise to shape and drive the future of technology. Among its notable ventures is a cybersecurity company where Scryb maintains majority ownership. For further information about Scryb's innovative projects and vision, please visit our website at http://scryb.ai.



Contact:

W. Clark Kent

President

Office. 647-872-9982

TF. 1-844-247-6633

Email: info@scryb.ai

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

