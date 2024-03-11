



Johannesburg, South Africa, Mar 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Digital Transformation Summit, a premier gathering of tech innovators and thought leaders, is proud to announce the unveiling of the 2024 cohort of 50 Tech Leaders to Watch. Chosen through a rigorous selection process encompassing nominations, direct applications, database insights, interviews, and thorough analysis of public sources, these individuals represent the vanguard of technological innovation.In an era defined by rapid digitalization and disruptive technologies, these leaders stand out for their exceptional contributions and forward-thinking vision. From revolutionising industries through digital transformation to pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain, and quantum computing, these individuals are at the forefront of shaping the future.By participating in the event, attendees will gain invaluable insights into the latest trends and technologies, as well as strategies for overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities in today's dynamic digital landscape.Among the 50 Tech Leaders to Watch in 2024 are:1. Abdul Kader Baba, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Industrial Development Corporation2. Andrew Roberts, Chief Information Officer, Clinix Health Group3. Arun Krishnamoorthy, Chief Information Officer (Commercial Payments) Absa Group, Johannesburg4. Avhatakali Munyai, Director of IT, University of Johannesburg5. Ayanda Pet, CISO, African Rainbow Minerals Limited6. Celenkosini Lukhele, Principal: Digital Data Transformation, De Beers Group7. Clinton Govender, IT Director Sub Saharan Africa, Accord healthcare eastern cape8. Clyde Packree, Head of I.T and Technical Support, OneCart (Massmart)9. Desmond Govender, Chief Information Officer, African Rainbow Minerals Limited10. Dmitriy Anderson, CIO, Leroy Merlin11. Dr Sylvia Sathekge, CIO & Partner, SNG Grant Thornton12. Dr. Noxolo Kubheka-Dlamini, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Telkom: Consumer and Small Business13. Duke Mathebula, Chief Information Officer, Trident Steel Africa14. Faith Burn, Chief Information Officer, Eskom Holdings15. Gareth Sieberhagen, Head of IT, in2food16. Gerhardt van Niekerk, Head Of Information Technology, Yamaha Distributors17. Gloseije Bazolana, Head:IT, National Institute for Communicable Diseases18. Helene Bezuidenhout, Deputy Director: ICT Information Security, Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA)19. Innocent Gumede, Chief Information Officer, MotoVantage20. Jaco Joubert, Head Of Information Technology Department, Curro Holdings Ltd21. Jenny Mohanlall, Senior Director: IT, DHL International22. Johan Vorster, Head of faculty :ICT, The independent institute of education23. John Bosco Arends, Group Head Information and Network Technology Operations City of Johannesburg24. Kholeka Tsotsotso, Chief Information Officer, Development Bank of Southern Africa25. Lazola Ndamase, Head of Data Enablement & Analytics, Nedbank, Johannesburg26. Mbusiswa Nyuswa, CTO, Old Mutual IWYZE27. Mlindi Mashologu, Deputy Director-General: ICT Information Society and Capacity DevelopmentDepartment of Communications and Digital Technologies South Africa28. Ms. Mimi Thabethe, Head of Media & Digital Transformation CHC, Sanofi CHC29. Murendeni Nemukula, Head: Management Information BI and Analytics, Bidvest Bank Limited30. Nameetha Panday, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, Lenmed31. Nkosenhle ngongoma, Director of IT, City lodge hotels32. Phakama Makalima, Chief Information Officer, Absa Life Insurance33. Pieter Steyn, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Luxaviation Group34. Popi Kunene, Head Of Technology Retail, Old Mutual Insure35. Raymond Tsongorera, Head: IT, Hollard Group Risk36. Rene Moodley, Head: IT & Operation, JSE Private Placements37. Ricci Birchfield, Head of Technology and Business Strategy, Volkswagen Group South Africa38. Rubens da Silva, Chief Information Office, Johannesburg Water SOC Limited39. Sam Nkosi, Chief Information Officer, Santam Insurance40. Shalin Naidoo, Chief Information and Technology Officer, DRDGOLD41. Sibusiso Mbingo, Chief Information Officer, PPS Insurance42. Siphamandla Masuku, Group Chief Digital Officer, Discovery Limited43. Siya Phoswa, Head of Digital, Santam Insurance - Client Solutions44. Sne Dlamini, Chief Information Officer, Discovery Insure45. Stanley Mpofu, CIO, University of the Witwatersrand46. Steven Jacobs, Vice President Group Information Communication Technology, Sibanye-Stillwater47. Sudhish Mohan, CIO Digital Banking, Old Mutual Limited48. Thato Mafanti, Head of IT, Telesure investment holdings49. Tshepo Mokgoto, Senior Manager: Data Office, Technology Architecture and Delivery Enablement Sasol50. Wayne Hempel, Head: Technology, Innovation and Systems, Minopex.Join us at the Digital Transformation Summit to celebrate their achievements and gain insights into the future of technology.