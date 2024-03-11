Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Mnemo: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signature of a commercial partnership with Groupe Tartarin, a company based in Vienne (86) which manufactures a wide range of ready-to-use cements.

Founded in 1923, Groupe Tartarin offers a wide range of ready-to-use cements to meet specific needs, from garages to garden sheds and industrial buildings. Based in the Vienne region of France, Tartarin is a key local player in the construction industry, supporting its customers from the planning application stage right through to ready-to-use delivery, with a commitment to quality, speed and availability.

This agreement involves supplying Hoffmann Green Cement's clinker-free cements to Groupe Tartarin's network of ready-to-use cement plants, which are dedicated to the production of cement for the Group's buildings, particularly at Mazerolles and Chasseneuil du Poitou.

As a result, Hoffmann Green is strengthening its territorial coverage of Western France, confirming its commitment to the decarbonation of the construction sector by working with industry leaders as well as local players.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This new commercial agreement with Groupe Tartarin, a key construction player in the Vienne region, illustrates our shared commitment to the decarbonation the construction sector. As well as highlighting our desire to work with local players to achieve this objective, this collaboration strengthens our position in the ready-mix concrete market and supports our commercial expansion with regional players, particularly in Western France."

Nicolas Tartarin, CEO of Groupe Tartarin, adds: "This partnership with Hoffmann Green reflects the Groupe Tartarin's commitment to decarbonising its business while preserving the quality of its concrete. Thanks to this collaboration and the use of Hoffmann Green's clinker-free cement, we are able to implement an innovative and environmentally friendly solution in the construction of our buildings, while guaranteeing the quality we offer our customers today."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tonnes a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 programme, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support programme run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

ABOUT GROUPE TARTARIN

Tartarin is a family business specialising in industrial and environmental concrete. Since its creation in 1923 by Mr Germain Tartarin, the Tartarin Group has evolved from a trading and stone-cutting company to a diversified player in several sectors, including concrete, quarries, light construction and transport. Initially established with six employees, the group has gradually expanded its activities and geographical presence.

A key aspect of the Tartarin Group is its commitment to quality and innovation. SAS Tartarin regularly invests in robotic processes to improve the manufacture of its products. Technological monitoring is a priority in order to anticipate market developments, particularly with regard to new trends in the housing sector, such as low-energy or passive houses.

When it comes to quality, the Tartarin Group applies a rigorous policy that has earned it NF certification for some of its concrete products. This certification guarantees the technical compliance of products through regular checks. In addition, the group is committed to a total quality integration approach, aimed not only at satisfying customer needs, but also at promoting staff well-being and improving the company's overall economic performance.

With annual production of 185,000 tonnes of concrete materials, a total production area of 350,000 square metres and a workforce of 175, the Tartarin Group is a major player in its field, focused on innovation, quality and customer satisfaction.

For more information: https://www.sas-tartarin.fr

