Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 11/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-03-11 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.05.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.03.2024 - Storent Holdings Public offering TLN RIG 18.03.2024 STOBOND10_01 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2024 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 17.03.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Initial RIG SUNBFLOT26FA listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2024 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2024 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2024 K2 LT K2LT Audited annual report VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2024 Storent Holdings Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.03.2024 K2 LT K2LT Notice on General VLN meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.