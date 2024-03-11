Anzeige
Montag, 11.03.2024

GlobeNewswire
11.03.2024 | 08:10
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 11/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-03-11 08:00 CET --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER        EVENT         MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.03.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos     Government securities VLN   
    31.05.2024  Vyriausybe          auction            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  04.03.2024 - Storent Holdings       Public offering    TLN RIG 
    18.03.2024  STOBOND10_01                     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    11.03.2024                Trading holiday    VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  11.03.2024 - Enefit Green EGR1T      Sales figures     TLN   
    17.03.2024                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    11.03.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Initial        RIG   
          SUNBFLOT26FA         listing/admission       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.03.2024 Coop Pank CPA1T        Sales figures     TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.03.2024 LHV Group LHV         Sales figures     TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.03.2024 K2 LT K2LT          Audited annual report VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    12.03.2024 Storent Holdings       Investors event    RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.03.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T        Dividend payment date TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.03.2024 Novaturas NTU1L        Sales figures     VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.03.2024 K2 LT K2LT          Notice on General   VLN   
                         meeting            



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
