DJ Guerbet strengthens its Executive Committee with two new appointments to consolidate its medium and long-term ambitions.

Guerbet Guerbet strengthens its Executive Committee with two new appointments to consolidate its medium and long-term ambitions. 11-March-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Guerbet strengthens its Executive Committee with two new appointments to consolidate its medium and long-term ambitions . Christine Allard, SVP Public Affairs and Corporate Communications . Eva Ohlsson, SVP Human Resources Villepinte, 11 march 2024: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, announces the strengthening of its management team with two appointments. Christine Allard and Eva Ohlsson have joined the Group as senior Vice-President Public Affairs and Corporate Communications, and Senior Vice President Human Resources respectively. Reporting directly to David Hale, Chief Executive Officer, they will both become members of Guerbet's Executive Committee. Christine Allard brings over 25 years of experience across sales, marketing, communications, corporate social responsibility, and public affairs. She has held a variety of different roles at both the regional and group level at BSN-Danone, Pechiney-Alcan, and most recently with the group Sanef-Abertis where she was Director of Communications and Public Affairs. Christine Allard will leverage her expertise in corportae and digital communications, corporate social responsibility programs as well as her established relationships with key government institutions to contribute to Guerbet's strategic development. She is also President of the Chamber of Commerce of Spain in France (COCEF) and received the distinction of "Chevalier dans l'Ordre de la Légion d'Honneur" in 2009. Eva Ohlsson brings over 20 years of human resources (HR) experience with specific expertise in recruiting, developing and managing talent in the healthcare sector. She has held a variety of different HR roles at both the regional and global level, has been HR business partner for commercial, R&D and Product Development organizations. During the past five years, Eva Ohlsson was the Group HR Director for Stago, a global player in the In-Vitro Diagnosis (IVD) industry, wholly dedicated to the exploration of hemostasis and thrombosis. She played a full part in the development of this french based family-owned healthcare group, which is characterised both by numerous sales affiliates around the world and a large industrial network split between France, United States and China. Eva was also in charge of co-leading the Corporate Sustainability Initiative for Stago. Guerbet's Executive Committee now has 10 members: . David Hale, Chief Executive Officer . Christine Allard, SVP Public Affairs and Corporate Communications . Charlotte Bamière, General Counsel & SVP Compliance . Raoul Bernhardt, SVP Industrial Operations, EHS and Procurement . Philippe Bourrinet, SVP Development, Medical & Regulatory Affairs and Group Responsible Pharmacist . Valérie Brissart, SVP Marketing - Diagnostic Imaging . Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer and SVP IT and Business Development & Licensing . François Nicolas, SVP Research, Development, Innovation and AI . Eva Ohlsson, SVP Human Resources . Dan Raffi, SVP Commercial Operations Upcoming event: Publication of 2023 annual revenue 20 march 2024 after trading About Guerbet At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a world leader in medical imaging, offering a complete range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. Pioneers in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,830 employees worldwide, we are constantly innovating and devote 8% to 10% of our revenue to research and development in five centres in France, Israel, and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B-mid caps) and generated EUR753 million in revenue in 2022. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com. Contacts: Guerbet Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer +33.1.45.91.50.00 / jerome.estampes@guerbet.com Christine Allard, Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Director +33.6.30.11.57.82 / christine.allard@guerbet.com Seitosei.Actifin Marianne Py, Financial Communications + 33.1.56.88.11.25 / mpy@actifin.fr Jennifer Jullia, Press +33.1.56.88.11.19 / jjullia@actifin.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: GUERBET_nominations_11032024ukVdef

=------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Guerbet Zone Paris Nord II 15 Rue des Vanesses 93420 Villepinte France Internet: https://www.guerbet.com/investors ISIN: FR0000032526 Euronext Ticker: GBT AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1855041 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1855041 11-March-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1855041&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)