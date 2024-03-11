The new product has a capacity of 5. 4 kWh and is scalable up to 60 kWh. It features a depth of discharge of 100% and a rated charge-discharge voltage of 450 V. Weco, an Italian battery manufacturer, has unveiled a new energy storage system for residential applications. The 5K0 battery is available in two versions called 5K0 Pro and 5K0 Smart, respectively. The 5K0 Pro system comes without an inverter and the 5K0 Smart is an all-in-one solution including a hybrid inverter. "The single-phase models will be available in Italy from April with new CEI 0-21 certification, while the three-phase models ...

