The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has released an overview of the top US states for solar installations last year. From pv magazine USA In 2023, every segment of solar in the United States recorded year-on-year growth in installations. Cumulative solar capacity stood at 177 GW by the end of the year, and utility-scale solar developers added 22. 5 GW - a record year. Solar has been on an upswing across the United States, with more than half the states with 1 GW of total installed solar capacity. The industry has been lifted in part by the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022, a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...