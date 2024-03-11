Informa's FY23 results were strong, slightly ahead of guidance at January's update. Underlying revenues grew 30.4% and adjusted operating margin expanded from 21.9% to 26.8%, with all four operating segments posting underlying revenue progress. The momentum has continued into FY24, and formal guidance has been edged ahead. The group generates significant amounts of cash, and leverage at end FY23 of 1.4x was below the guided range of 1.5-2.5x. With modest investment requirements and M&A opportunities of a large enough scale hard to come by, it seems likely that the share buyback programme will be extended further, underpinning the valuation.

