Montag, 11.03.2024
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581
11.03.24
09:47 Uhr
26,760 Euro
-0,200
-0,74 %
11.03.2024 | 09:48
ASSA ABLOY publishes its Annual Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Annual Report 2023. The report can be found on the Group's website: www.assaabloy.com/investors.

For more information, please contact:

Björn Tibell, Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 73
Christiane Belfrage, Group Communications, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 10

This information is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:30 CET on 11 March 2024.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-publishes-its-annual-report-2023,c3943504

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3943504/2659357.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/annualreport-2023,c3276791

AnnualReport 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-publishes-its-annual-report-2023-302085126.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
