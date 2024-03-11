BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2024 - The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand encourages both locals and foreigners to participate in tackling the corruption problem, ensuring that there is a specified law to protect witnesses and whistleblowers to help officials detect corruption cases.
After receiving requests for witness and whistleblower protection, the NACC will provide officers to secure witnesses at residences or places requested by witnesses or whistleblowers or arrange for witnesses to stay or reside at a location designated by the office.
That witness can ensure that the NACC will provide measures to conceal the personal data of witnesses and whistleblowers while arranging contact to ensure their well-being or regularly inspect the place where they live or stay.
Moreover, the NACC will send a notification in writing to the Royal Thai Police, the Department of Protection of Rights and Liberties, or other agencies to implement additional security protection.
To ensure that witnesses and whistleblowers will be able to live as normal, in case they cannot work or earn a living while being under protection, the NACC provides expenses and allowances as they are entitled to compensation. In case of damage to life, body, health, liberty, reputation, property or any other rights of witnesses, and other expenses for giving testify to the officers, the compensation for witness protection shall be disbursed at the rate specified by the Ministry of Justice or as determined by the government.
The NACC concluded that the agency recognizes and values the protection of witnesses and whistleblowers as they are key persons who could help Thailand improve transparency and wipe away the corruption from Thai society, as well as increase the corruption perception index to a higher level equivalent to the international level.
For whistleblowing of any misconduct by government officials, please contact the NACC Office Tel. 1205 or website: www.nacc.go.th
----------------------------------------------------
Reference: https://nacc.go.th/categorydetail/20180831184638361/20240304143021?
Organic Act on Prevention and Combating Corruption B.E. 2561 (2018), Section 131 and Section 133 accompanying the National Anti-Corruption Commission Regulation on Protection and Assistance of Witnesses B.E. 2562 (2019)
*This press release translation is funded by the National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF).
Hashtag: IntegrityWay AntiCorruption ZeroCorruption NACC NACF
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand is a constitutional independent organization and supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorised to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders.
News Source: Media OutReach
11/03/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.