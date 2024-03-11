Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D69V | ISIN: SE0020050417 | Ticker-Symbol: BWJ
Tradegate
11.03.24
08:39 Uhr
23,740 Euro
-0,230
-0,96 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,91023,95012:00
23,91023,95012:00
PR Newswire
11.03.2024 | 09:51
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boliden AB: Impact on Boliden from political strike in Finland

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of trade unions have announced a two-week long political strike in Finland starting March 11, 2024. The strike is politically motivated and does not involve Boliden as a negotiating party. The direct industrial actions at Boliden's operations are limited, however, Boliden is heavily indirectly affected by industrial actions in Finland's harbors and railroad system. Boliden will try to limit the impact on its customers.

If the strike goes through as announced, it is estimated that Boliden's operating profit in the first quarter 2024 will be negatively affected by approximately SEK 300 million, whereof SEK 100 million are due to reduced production and SEK 200 million due to delayed deliveries to customers. The SEK 200 million due to delayed deliveries is a temporary effect and is expected to be regained during the second quarter. The negative cash flow impact during the first quarter is estimated to SEK 500 million, mainly due to a temporary increase of working capital.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/impact-on-boliden-from-political-strike-in-finland,c3943481

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3943481/2659332.pdf

Press release

SOURCE Boliden

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.