JDC reported preliminary FY23 results that were broadly in line with estimates, implying an impressive EBITDA generation of €5m in Q4. JDC guides for FY24 revenue growth acceleration to 24% at the midpoint of guidance (€205-220m), compared to 10% revenue growth in 2023. This still seems conservative given the tailwinds from the market environment and the acquisition of Top Ten Financial Network, which will add around 10% of revenue growth alone. The EBITDA margin is also expected to increase based on a guided EBITDA range of €14.5-16.0m

