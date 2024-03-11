BlackRock has invested €183 million ($200. 2 million) in Enviria, a Germany-based company that specializes in deploying C&I PV systems, with a project portfolio currently totaling 2. 3 GW. BlackRock has agreed to invest €183 million ($200. 2 million) in German PV installer Enviria. Envira supplies decentralized PV solutions for businesses. It has developed nearly 500 C&I projects in Germany and has around 2,000 C&I projects in its portfolio, with a combined capacity of nearly 2. 3 GW. BlackRock acquired a 14. 7% stake in Enviria from Switzerland-based Galileo. However, Galileo and Enviria remain ...

