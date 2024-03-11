Anzeige
WKN: A3DMYS | ISIN: CA75903N1096 | Ticker-Symbol: J64
Frankfurt
11.03.24
08:19 Uhr
0,023 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.03.2024 | 08:06
Regenx Tech Corp.: Regenx Approaching 50% Production Objectives

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) is pleased to announce that it has achieved a production throughput of 2,200 lbs./day, while maintaining its expected plant recoveries and efficiencies. Modifications to the automated loading system has recently been completed and will now allow Regenx to continue moving towards its commercial production objective of 5,000 lbs./day.

About Regenx Tech Corp

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.regenx.tech

For further information contact

Regenx Tech Corp.
Greg Pendura
CEO 780-800-0726
investors@regenx.tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


