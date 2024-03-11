Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it has been approved to commence the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today, under the symbol "NSBBF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

NorthStar also announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the U.S. through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

"We are pleased to offer another avenue for trading our shares as we work to expand the audience for NorthStar and our unique investment proposition," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "We anticipate that trading on the OTCQB and DTC eligibility will contribute to enhanced liquidity and exposure in the U.S. investment community as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

The OTCQB is a leading market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB provides international companies with improved access to a wide range of investors, including smaller institutions, family offices and self-directed investors. Investors can find information and trading statistics on NorthStar at www.otcmarkets.com.

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar's subsidiary, Slapshot Media Inc., provides managed services to Northstarbets.com, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information:

Company Contact:

Corey Goodman

Chief Development Officer

647-530-2387\

investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:

RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)

Northstar@rbmilestone.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201171

SOURCE: NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.