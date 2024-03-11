Company continues its momentum as one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in North America

Coro, the pioneer of the modular cybersecurity platform for the midmarket, today announced the opening of its London-based Research Development Center, and the establishment of local data centers in both Canada and Germany. These investments build on Coro's exceptional growth in 2023; the company grew 300% year-over-year for the fifth year in a row and was named to the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

The opening of Coro's second largest R&D Center allows the company to continue its product innovation and rapidly expand its presence in the UK and EMEA. Located in the heart of London, the Center takes advantage of the local product and research talent pool and will also serve as a sales and support center for Coro's growing channel and customers in EMEA.

By opening Data Centers in both Germany and Canada, Coro is abiding by data residency regulatory requirements, enabling the company to rapidly expand its channel partnerships and secure the hundreds of thousands of midmarket and small businesses in these geographic regions as well.

The UK R&D Center and local data centers in Germany and Canada are key investments that support Coro's global growth in both the EMEA and wider North American markets. Midmarket businesses in the UK and Europe are facing increasing cybersecurity threats, challenges and regulations, and Coro's cost-effective and easy to use modular platform will help organizations rise to these challenges.

"This is a landmark announcement for Coro and represents a giant step forward in our mission to provide easy to use, modular security to midmarket companies around the globe," said Guy Moskowitz, CEO at Coro. "We have always strived to find the best talent globally, and that's why we opened our new research and development capabilities in London. We're equally excited to open our new German and Canadian data centers, which allow us to better service customers and forge new strategic partnerships in these regions. We will continue to expand and increase our investments globally as the leader in modular cybersecurity."

Matt Heron, VP of International Sales at Telarus said of the expansion: "We are excited about Coro's commitment to the Canadian market, and are eager to extend the strong relationship we've established with them in the US to our Canadian partners. The Canadian mid-market is woefully underserved, and in partnering with Coro, we are excited for our partners to help rectify that."

About Coro

Coro is the pioneer in modular cybersecurity platforms for SMEs. Coro empowers organizations to easily defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, data leakage, network threats, insider threats and email threats across devices, users, networks and cloud applications. Coro's modular cybersecurity platform automatically detects and remediates the many security threats that today's distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Ranked #38 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Coro is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in North America today. For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net, or via LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

