The Descartes Systems Group Inc.: MSC Air Cargo Streamlines Shipment Management Using Descartes' Air Messaging Solution

HONG KONG and ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that MSC Air Cargo, the cargo airline launched in 2022 by container shipper MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), is using the Descartes Air Messaging solution to better manage air freight shipments. The solution helps standardize electronic communication between stakeholders in the air cargo supply chain, including freight forwarders, ground handling agents (GHA) and government agencies.



"We're focused on distinguishing our air cargo business through excellence in operations, unparalleled reliability and transparency with our customers," said Anders Matikka, Vice President of MSC Air Cargo. "The Descartes solution helps us meet these goals by simplifying and streamlining how shipment information is received and transmitted between multiple parties with different systems, so that the air freight we move reaches its final destination reliably and efficiently. MSC already uses Descartes' ocean messaging, security filing and global trade intelligence solutions in our container shipping operations and wanted to build on this success in air cargo."



Designed specifically for the air cargo industry, Descartes Air Messaging simplifies the labor-intensive process of gathering shipment information across the air cargo supply chain from stakeholders that have disparate data standards, connectivity requirements and various systems. From Electronic Data Interchangeand direct system-to-system connectivity, the solution supports a wide range of data standards, message specifications, and message delivery options to provide air cargo operators with the accurate and up-to-date shipment information they need to increase transparency, improve efficiency, and ultimately speed the movement of freight.

"We're pleased to expand our relationship with MSC with our electronic messaging solution to support the company's growing air cargo operations," said Scott Sangster, General Manager, Logistics Services Providers at Descartes. "Descartes provides innovative logistics solutions for air carriers, ground handling agents and logistics service providers worldwide. From shipment status messaging to advanced security filings and customs compliance, freight and equipment tracking and condition monitoring, Descartes' offerings help the air cargo industry streamline logistics operations, better manage and use equipment, and meet regulatory and safety requirements."

About MSC Air Cargo

MSC Air Cargo launched commercial operations in 2022 from its European gateway at Liege in Belgium. With a second European gateway in Milan, the company has expanded its service in 2024 to new cities such as Dallas.



About MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world's leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide, with the MSC Group employing almost 200,000 people. With access to an integrated network of road, air, rail and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. For more information, visit www.msc.com .



About Descartes

