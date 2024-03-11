Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (Cboe Canada: MMED) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that members of the Company's management team will host one on one investor meetings at the Leerink Partners 2024 Global Biopharma Conference, which will be held in Miami, FL from March 11-13, 2024.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Cboe Canada (formerly known as the NEO Exchange, Inc.) under the symbol MMED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311308621/en/

Contacts:

For Media: media@mindmed.co

For Investors: ir@mindmed.co