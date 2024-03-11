NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (Nasdaq: IVCB) ("Investcorp Europe"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced an amendment to its previously announced business combination agreement ("BCA"), in connection with entry into an agreement for the sale of the OpSec Security business ("OpSec") to Crane NXT, Co. for $270 million in cash.

The transactions contemplated by the BCA have been restructured to effectuate the divestiture of the OpSec business and the separation of the Zacco line of business, a leading intellectual property management business headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, that was acquired by OpSec in April 2023. Since it was founded around 150 years ago, Zacco has pioneered an innovative approach to developing, managing, and protecting IP and intangible value, with its lifecycle approach to IP assets and its innovative IP, digital brand, and digital trust services. The Board of Directors of Investcorp Europe ("Board") is evaluating if the completion of an amended BCA to merge with Zacco is in the best interest of shareholders. In order to make a recommendation to shareholders, the Board is conducting diligence on the Zacco business, will seek a fairness opinion, and will take other actions as needed. In the event the Board is unable to make such recommendation, the amended terms of the BCA provide for the ability of Investcorp Europe to terminate the BCA and receive a termination amount (as discussed below). The closing of the OpSec divestiture is expected to occur in Q2 2024. The closing of the OpSec divestiture and the closing of the BCA transactions are not cross-conditioned on one another. If the OpSec divestiture is terminated, and the amended BCA is not terminated, the BCA transactions with OpSec and Zacco would proceed as originally contemplated.

"While we were working diligently to complete the BCA, OpSec had an opportunity to be acquired at what we believe is an attractive valuation. This all-cash transaction provides Investcorp Europe shareholders the ability to realize value from OpSec as we assess an amended BCA to potentially combine with Zacco," said Hazem Ben-Gacem, Chairman of Investcorp Europe and also a Co-CEO at Investcorp Holdings B.S.C. (c).

The net proceeds from the OpSec divestiture will be held in escrow and will be released from escrow upon the closing of the transactions contemplated by the BCA or upon a termination of the BCA. The amended terms of the BCA also provide that in the event of a termination of the BCA, certain termination amounts would be payable to Investcorp Europe upon the earlier of the closing of the OpSec divestiture or the outside date (which, if approved by IVC Europe shareholders as discussed below, will be December 17, 2024). It is intended that a portion of such termination amounts would be used to pay expenses incurred by Investcorp Europe and a portion would be shared with the public shareholders of IVC Europe.

Additional information about the OpSec divestiture and the amendment to the BCA will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Investcorp Europe with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and will be available at www.sec.gov.

Investcorp Europe intends to seek shareholder approval of a deadline extension from June 17, 2024 to December 17, 2024 to complete an initial business combination.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in Western Europe, including the United Kingdom, or Northern Europe and, opportunistically, in Turkey and businesses focusing on business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing and technology sectors. Investcorp Europe is led by Chairman Hazem Ben-Gacem, Vice-Chairman Peter McKellar, CEO Baroness Ruby McGregor Smith, CBE, CIO Alptekin Diler and CFO Craig Sinfield-Hain. Investcorp Europe's initial public offering was in December 2021 and its Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol IVCB.

About Zacco

Zacco is a leading European intellectual property service provider that traces its origins from 1870. Zacco covers all technical areas within intellectual property and provides a range of advisory services. In addition to assistance in protecting intellectual property rights, Zacco also offers its clients strategic advice aimed at increasing their competitive edge through a professional utilization of those rights. Zacco has offices across Scandinavia and northern Europe.

