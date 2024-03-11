Applied UV, Inc.: Applied UV's Subsidiary Files Patent Application for New Industry Disruptive Integrated Disinfection System for Healthcare Facilities

Aligns with Company's strategic focus on bringing to market state-of-the-art advanced disinfection systems

NEW YORK, NY, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Applied UV, Inc. ("Applied UV" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AUVI), a leader in smart building technology solutions, today announced that its SteriLumen subsidiary has filed a new patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") entitled "Disinfection System Comprised of Multiple Wavelengths Each Controlled Optimally" with claims pertaining to a method of integrating disinfection systems uniquely designed to optimize environmental cleanliness across different rates of occupancy within healthcare settings, especially operating rooms. Management estimates the annual market size to be in excess of $150M per year with roughly 4,000 operating rooms renovated annually in the United States.

The demand for effective disinfection methods in healthcare environments, particularly operating rooms, has never been more critical. Traditional chemical-based approaches often fall short in terms of safety, effectiveness, and ease of use, especially in occupied spaces. Additionally, the risk of pathogen transmission in these critical areas necessitates innovative solutions to ensure a sterile environment not only during surgical procedures but also in the intervals between them.

The cornerstone of this novel system is the PURONet Control System, which represents a seamless integration of the best elements of continuous and terminal disinfection methods. The PURONet Control System serves as the central nervous system, seamlessly interfacing with the Puro Protect 222 system for safe, continuous disinfection during occupancy, and the Helo LED system for deep, terminal disinfection when spaces are unoccupied.

This dual approach marries the necessity of continuous low-level disinfection with the thoroughness of terminal cleaning cycles, ensuring optimal safety and efficiency. The Puro Protect 222 system operates discreetly in the background, providing non-invasive disinfection while rooms are in use, thus ensuring operations can continue without interruption. Once vacated, the Helo LED system takes over, employing a powerful spectrum of UV light to thoroughly disinfect the environment, preparing it for the next use.

By integrating these two disinfection states, the PURONet Control System not only optimizes energy use but also extends the life cycle of the fixtures while enhancing the safety of patients and staff through its intelligent, adaptive control. This integrated approach underscores Applied UV's strategic focus on delivering innovative, energy-efficient, and effective disinfection solutions that meet the rigorous demands of modern healthcare environments.

Today, the Company's SteriLumen subsidiary has provided its disinfections systems to such renowned hospitals as University of Chicago Medical Center, Kansas City Mercy Children's Hospital, University of Texas Health Systems, and Mass General, Harvard University as well as many others.

PURO Protect 222 Troffer Innovation and Benefits:

Safety in Occupied Spaces: The Puro Protect 222 system allows for continuous disinfection without evacuating the room, making it ideal for high-traffic healthcare environments.

Effective Terminal Disinfection: The Helo LED system provides a robust solution for deep disinfection of unoccupied spaces, targeting a broad range of pathogens.

Optimized Control: The PURONet Control System intelligently manages the operation of both systems, ensuring that disinfection processes are optimized for safety, energy efficiency, and efficacy based on real-time occupancy data.

Design Flexibility: The integrated fixtures are designed for versatile installation, fitting seamlessly into existing healthcare infrastructure with minimal disruption.

Comprehensive Disinfection: By combining different wavelengths of light controlled through an intelligent system, this invention provides a layered approach to disinfection, significantly reducing the risk of pathogen transmission.



"We continue to build a robust intellectual property ("IP") portfolio that supports our strategic focus of providing our healthcare customers innovative, energy efficient and cost-effective air disinfection systems," stated Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV Inc. "We believe the new PURONet patent represents a significant advancement in healthcare disinfection technology. By leveraging the unique properties of various wavelengths and integrating them into a smart, responsive system, this invention offers a novel solution to the challenges of maintaining sterile environments in operating rooms and similar settings, enhancing patient and staff safety."

About PURO UV Disinfection Lighting

PURO UV Disinfection Lighting promotes health and safety by bringing proven and powerful UV light disinfection devices to all indoor spaces where people gather including hospitals, schools and universities, medical and manufacturing facilities, transportation, office buildings, and much more, all without the use of chemicals. From HVAC systems to in room and upper air disinfection, PURO Lighting products offer a wide variety of UV technologies to provide continuous disinfection of air in occupied spaces and can rapidly disinfect any indoor area inactivating viruses, bacteria, fungi and more including SARS-CoV-2 virus.

About Applied UV

Applied UV Inc. is dedicated to developing and acquiring smart building technologies for healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. With SteriLumen, MunnWorks, LED Supply Co., and PURO, the company has a diverse portfolio that addresses various needs in the market. Applied UV Inc. is committed to innovation and excellence in providing solutions for a healthier and smarter world. More details about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries can be found at https://applieduvinc.com

