Hisense Middle East: Hisense Showcases Leadership and Innovation at Air Conditioners Partners Meet 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global provider of consumer electronics and home appliances, hosted its Air Conditioners Partners Meet 2024 at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre in early March.

In addition to showcasing the brand's latest air conditioner innovations, which reaffirmed Hisense's commitment to its four core business values of integrity, innovation, customer focus, and sustainability, Hisense presented its forward-looking strategic initiatives.

The establishment of the AC Research and Development centre in Dubai underscores Hisense's commitment to developing solutions tailored to meet the needs of the local market. This commitment to localised innovation will drive forthcoming advancements in AC technology, promising to set new standards in the industry.

A Beacon of Innovation and Industry Leadership

At the AC Partners Meet, Hisense showcased its flagship range of air conditioners, demonstrating cutting-edge advancements in air conditioning technology and reinforcing its market position as an industry leader.

Hisense's air conditioner units are engineered with advanced features that ensure high performance and reduced energy consumption, offering users both cost savings and environmental benefits. The integration of intelligent technology and internet connectivity enhances the user experience, providing seamless control and convenience. Furthermore, Hisense reiterated its dedication to After Sales support, emphasising recent developments to provide customers with exceptional service.

Innovations that Redefine Comfort:

360° Round Airflow Design: Ensuring consistent and comfortable cooling throughout the entire room by providing even airflow distribution.

Ensuring consistent and comfortable cooling throughout the entire room by providing even airflow distribution. Smart and Healthy Air Conditioning: Hisense air conditioners integrate smart features for enhanced control and energy efficiency, prioritising both comfort and user health.

Hisense air conditioners integrate smart features for enhanced control and energy efficiency, prioritising both comfort and user health. Energy-Saving Technology: Hisense air conditioners are equipped with advanced features that optimise energy consumption, contributing to a smaller environmental footprint.

Hisense Strengthens Key Partnerships

The event also served as a platform for Hisense to engage with key retailers and partners in the UAE, while also strengthening its partnership with independent retail (IR) distributor, Avatar Trading. This collaboration allows Hisense to leverage Avatar Trading's extensive network and industry expertise to enhance the availability of its air conditioners in the UAE market. The decision to expand the partnership to include IR AC distribution highlights Hisense's commitment to providing high-quality products to consumers across the UAE.

"We are delighted to strengthen the partnerships with our partners, which include Avatar, a trusted and experienced distributor in the UAE," said Mr. Fazalur Rahman, Marketing Director of Hisense Middle East & Africa. "Their alignment with our strategy to broaden Hisense's reach and deliver innovative air conditioning solutions to a wider audience is invaluable. These partnerships will allow us to continue to expand our reach and deliver the brand's innovative air conditioning solutions to a wider audience."

Mr. Tugrul Kumal, Deputy Director of White Goods Sales Department at Hisense Middle East, added, "We are confident that our strategic partnership with Avatar for our local IR (dealer) AC business, and other key retailers is poised to significantly enhance our sales and deepen our market penetration in the UAE. This collaboration emphasises our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, advancing sustainability, and delivering exceptional customer service, whilst positioning our products for continuous growth and market leadership."

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Hisense, a global brand name known for its commitment to quality and innovation," commented Mr. Ashish Kapur, Founder and Managing Director of Avatar. "We believe this collaboration will continue to be mutually beneficial and allow us to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and Asko, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024 Germany, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2359278/Hisense_Middle_East.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-showcases-leadership-and-innovation-at-air-conditioners-partners-meet-2024-302085274.html