Accuhealth Elevates Remote Care With Introduction of Service-Level Agreements for Enhanced Patient Response

Accuhealth's Commitment to Excellence: New SLAs to Set Higher Standards for Patient Care and Outcomes

MCALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Accuhealth is proud to announce the introduction of service-level agreements (SLAs) for patient response times, marking a significant advancement in the quality of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services. These SLAs embody Accuhealth's dedication to setting higher benchmarks in patient care, ensuring that every patient receives timely and effective responses, thereby enhancing their overall health outcomes and experiences with RPM.

"Accuhealth is setting new industry standards in the field of RPM by proactively launching SLAs and further enhancing Accuhealth's RPM," said Stephen Samson, CEO of Accuhealth. "Our clients' need for SLAs for different levels of monitoring is a testament to the overall effectiveness of RPM. It underscores the diversity of monitoring services required to cater to various patient groups, each with distinct health requirements."

Accuhealth's commitment to swift response times is reflected in its standard service. Understanding that each client may have unique needs and requirements, Accuhealth offers its clients the option to tailor their own response times based on patient necessities. This adaptability enables Accuhealth to optimally serve a diverse range of patient groups, cater to their specific health needs, and align its services with the objectives of each value-based care organization Accuhealth collaborates with.

Value-based care organizations, which are dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes while minimizing costs, increasingly appreciate the necessity for rapid and efficient patient monitoring. Accuhealth's newly introduced SLAs are attracting interest from these organizations, whose objectives of enhancing patient experiences and reducing unnecessary hospital visits align with Accuhealth's new initiative.

