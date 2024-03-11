Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile Inc. to Showcase Portfolio at IWCE 2024

Visit Booth #608 in the Exhibit Hall on March 27-28

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced that the Company will host an exhibitor's booth at the International Wireless Communications Expo ("IWCE") 2024 in partnership with Verizon, in Booth #608. Siyata will be showcasing its SD7 Mission Critical PTT Handset, its VK7 Vehicle Kit, and its accessories.

IWCE 2024 takes place March 25-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The Siyata Mobile booth is in the Verizon Partner Pavilion, adjacent to the Verizon Frontline Exhibit, in Halls D and E of the Orange County Convention Center.

About IWCE IWCE connects the critical communications ecosystem through networking, education and insights enabling professionals to leverage emerging technologies to help create a safer, more efficient and more interconnected world. It is the one time of year where everything is together in one place for your chance to connect with peers, see the newest products and services, and to attend educational sessions taught by industry leaders on the latest topics. Attendees represent a diverse group of professionals from the government/military; public safety; utility; transportation and business enterprise sectors. For additional information about the conference and expo, please visit https://iwceexpo.com/.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

